KITCHENER -- Students in Waterloo Region were able to return to the classroom in early September, with staggered starts across different school boards designed to reduce the number of students learning new protocols at once .

Regional and provincial public health officials have both said cases in schools are all but inevitable. According to public health guidance, a school will declare an outbreak if there are two or more cases of COVID-19 with an epidemiological link, but Region of Waterloo Public Health officials say they will get involved as soon as there's evidence of a single case.

In the article below, you will find an interactive map of cases around the region. Here are the cases of COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region schools to date:

Sept. 6: Before schools had even reopened, a staff member at Waterloo's Edna Staebler Public School tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Waterloo Region District School Board said the school was closed for extensive cleaning before reopening after the Labour Day long weekend.

Sept. 16: A kindergarten student at St. Anne Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge tested positive for the disease, forcing the entire class to self-isolate and get tested. Chantele Ristovksi says her daughter, five-year-old Olivia, was in the class where the infection was discovered.

Sept. 20: The Waterloo Region District School Board reported its first student case of COVID-19, with a positive case identified in a child at Riverside Public School.