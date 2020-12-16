KITCHENER -- Community members continue to step up to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From a Cambridge doctor who helped her hospital prepare for the arrival of COVID-19 to a group of Waterloo researchers developing a needle-less vaccine, people are working hard to support one another this year.

Read stories of people making sure we're stronger together, even when six feet apart:

A local doctor is being praised for her work preparing Cambridge for the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrive and are administered in Ontario, researchers in Waterloo Region are trying to design a needle-free option.