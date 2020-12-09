KITCHENER -- An outbreak has been declared at Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School after two COVID-19 cases were linked to one another.

There were three positive cases reported at the school in the last two days and one was reported on Dec. 2. Public health officials have found an epidemiological link between two of them, a school board official said Wednesday.

That means that the case "could have reasonably acquired their infection" at the school, the Ontario government's website explains.

A total of four people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Monsignor Doyle CSS since the start of December. On Dec. 2, it was a staff member who tested positive. The following week on Dec. 7, another staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The next day, two students also tested positive.

There have been 12 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Waterloo Catholic District School Board so far this month, the school board's website shows.

