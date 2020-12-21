KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Lincoln Heights Public School.

According to the Waterloo Region District School Board, two students in the same cohort tested positive for the disease.

The student cases were reported on Dec. 15 and Dec. 20. The latter was reported alongside eight others in the public school system over the weekend.

Officials say no one else needs to isolate, since they were already directed to when the first case was confirmed.

The outbreak is in one cohort and not school-wide, according to officials.