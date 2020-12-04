KITCHENER -- Health officials with the Region of Waterloo have decided to close Linwood Public School as a result of community transmission of COVID-19.

Officials said the closure was not because of spread within the school.

In a release on the school's website, officials said the closure is the result of "student absenteeism rates trending upwards."

"We know from our attendance tracking that many of the current absences are as a result of families isolating at the recommendation of public health," the release said in part. "Access to the school will remain open to staff during the closure period."

The school will close to students and families on Monday, and learning will continue online.

The Waterloo Region District School Board said it works closely with health officials on all COVID-19 decisions, including closing schools.

One student at the school has tested positive for COVID-19, the school board reported on Wednesday. That student was last at school on Nov. 26. A student cohort, some staff members and some transportation students were told to self-isolate.