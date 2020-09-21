KITCHENER -- Another student in Waterloo Region has tested positive for COVID-19.

Five students in the public school board and one in the Catholic school board have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The latest case is at Clemens Mills Public School in Cambridge.

Track every case of COVID-19 at a Waterloo Region school on our COVID-19 tracker.

The Waterloo Region District School Board confirmed the case on Sept. 21.

A notice on the school's website said the student hasn't been in the building since Sept. 14.

Public health officials haven't identified any high-risk school contacts, the notice says.

"We will continue to take direction from Public Health and will provide further updates as necessary," the notice reads in part.

The WRDSB also confirmed three cases in Kitchener students on Monday. On Sunday, the board confirmed a case in Elmira.

The Catholic school board has reported one case in a student.

Waterloo Region has seen an uptick in cases this month, going from 42 active cases on Sept. 1 to more than 110 on Sept. 21. The total number of cases in the region has surpassed 1,600.