KITCHENER -- Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Centennial Public School in Waterloo after two additional positive cases were confirmed in connection to the school.

On Sunday, the school posted an update to its website reporting that both of the new cases were in students at the school.

The students were asked to self-isolate after it was revealed last week that a school staff member went to work while they were infectious and waiting for their test results.

The Ministry of Labour conducted a visit to the school on Friday and say the investigation into the situation remains ongoing.

High-risk contacts, including some other staff members at the school, were notified to self-isolate following the news. Six cohorts from the 470-person middle school have been dismissed and will be self-isolating until Dec. 2.

According to the school, no additional classrooms or cohorts will be dismissed at this time.

The outbreak has not yet been listed on the Region of Waterloo Public Health dashboard as of Monday morning.

CTV Kitchener is tracking every case of COVID-19 in publicly funded schools. Keep up to date with our interactive map.