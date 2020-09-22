KITCHENER -- Another student has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Region of Waterloo.

The case, which is in a student at Preston High School, was added to the Waterloo Region District School Board's COVID-19 case tracker on Tuesday afternoon.

Track every case of COVID-19 at a Waterloo Region school on our COVID-19 tracker.

A notice on the school's website said the student was last at the school on Sept. 16.

Anyone who is considered a high-risk contact will be contacted by public health officials, the notice said. Contacts in the identified cohort and some additional bus riders have been directed to self-isolate until at least Sept. 30.

The WRDSB reported four students with confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday. There have been a total of seven students in Waterloo Region -- six in the public school board and one in the Catholic school board -- who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The WRDSB also reported a case in a staff member on Sept. 6, before school even began.

Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported 29 new cases on Tuesday. There are currently 142 active cases in the region.

Provincially, Ontario recorded its highest single-day case increase since May, reporting 478 new COVID-19 cases.