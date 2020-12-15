KITCHENER -- Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a student cohort at Cedar Creek Public School.

A second student in a cohort has tested positive for the disease, officials said Tuesday. The first case was reported on Dec. 10. A student cohort and some staff members were told to self-isolate as a result of that case.

Officials say there is one more high-risk contact identified due to the outbreak. Anyone in the affected cohort will be contacted by public health.