Guelph cyclist dies after collision involving GO train
A Guelph cyclist has died after being hit by a GO train Thursday afternoon.
The 31-year-old man was transported to a Hamilton hospital by air ambulance following the crash just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
At 12:20 p.m. Friday, police announced he had died from his injuries.
Loretta Allen, senior manager of community engagement, confirmed with CTV News it was a GO Train involved in the collision.
“We understand that Guelph Police Services have concluded their investigation into the incident and our thoughts are with the family of the victim,” said Allen in an email. “Safety is central to everything we do at Metrolinx. Metrolinx regularly conducts assessments of grade crossings to identify those that would benefit from further enhancements for the community and customers.”
Police said the investigation found the cyclist rode around the barrier “for an unknown reason” before colliding with a passing train.
Police could not confirm if the man was wearing a helmet at the time, but say the intersection is fully signaled.
“There are barricades on both sides for north and southbound traffic as well as flashing lights and bells, so full signalization, and we understand that was activated at the time of the incident,” said Scott Tracey, Guelph police spokesperson.
The crash closed Edinburgh Road North between Waterloo Avenue and Paisley Road for around two hours.
“Emergency services were called to the train tracks on Edinburgh Road between Paisley and Waterloo Avenue. The investigation revealed a southbound cyclist on Edinburgh Road entered into the intersection of the train tracks and collided with a westbound train,” said Tracey. “That individual was taken by air ambulance to Hamilton trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.”
Tracey said forensic officers were on the scene taking photos and measurements to assist with the investigation.
“This type of incident is not common, but it is certainly something that happens from time to time. It really emphasizes the need for people to always be aware of their surroundings, all users of the road and railway, to be aware of their surroundings and be aware when negotiating any type of crossing,” said Tracey.
“I never wish for anybody to have to go through something like that, to see something like that,” said Lynden Voth, who witnessed the collision.
Voth works at Fixed Gear Brewing Company located adjacent to the train track where the crash occurred.
“There was a lot of trauma, some very apparent injuries that were something that without an extensive first aid background you’re kind of at a loss of what to do,” said Voth.
GO TRAIN SPEED INCREASE
In December of 2021, Metrolinx GO Trains began moving through the area where the collision occurred at their new top speeds.
The trains gradually increased in a step pattern over a nine-week period, with speeds increasing every three weeks.
Metrolinx said the increase in speeds comes following major signalling upgrades and safety testing.
The top speed the trains travel through the area is currently 45 miles per hour, over four times the speed of 10 miles per hour the trains travelled through the area before the adjustment.
Those who live near the tracks say some trains do go by pretty quickly.
“The train is closer than you think by the time the gates go down, so I think that’s the part we get nervous about,” said Sarah Duignan, who lives nearby.
Correction
A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the victim as a 32-year-old man, he was 31. The article has been updated.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
Where Canada stands among nations paying the highest gas prices
Canadians are spending the highest proportion of their income on gas -- at 4.4 per cent -- compared with other G7 nations, according to global gas price tracking website GlobalPetrolPrices.com.
Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
This Scottish island is more affordable than average homes in major Canadian cities
An entire Scottish island, with a six-bedroom house, a helipad and a lighthouse, has gone on sale for a price substantially lower than the average asking price of homes in major Canadian cities.
Drake secures first Emmy nomination as he's added to contenders for 'Euphoria'
Drake is making personal history as a first-time nominee at this year's Emmy Awards. The Toronto hitmaker joined the list of Emmy contenders in outstanding drama series for his role as an executive producer on HBO's 'Euphoria.'
Jury awards US$45.2 million in punitive damages in Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial
U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay the parents of a six-year-old boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre US$45.2 million in punitive damages, on top of $4.1 million in compensatory damages already awarded, for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax, a Texas jury decided on Friday.
Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.
A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.
Old age security increase leaves out many seniors, non-profit says
The Canadian Association for Retired Persons is raising alarms about the increase in old age security only being made eligible for those 75 and above.
Seventh wave of COVID-19 in Ontario has peaked, chief medical officer of health says
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says the seventh wave of COVID-19 in the province has peaked.
London
-
Hunger strike for homelessness ends
The hunger strike outside city hall has ended.
-
London townhome heavily damaged by fire
A north-east London townhome is heavily damaged following a fire Friday afternoon.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Alleged attempted carjacking results in charges
A London man has been charged in relation to an incident in east London on Thursday.
Windsor
-
WECHU issues another heat warning
Another day, another heat warning issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
-
Monkeypox vaccine clinic pop-up at Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Sunday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be hosting its first monkeypox vaccine clinic at Pride Fest on Sunday.
-
Police continue to investigate animal cruelty case, 'person of interest' ruled out
Windsor police say the man in a recently released surveillance photo has been identified and confirm he has been ruled out as a person of interest in an animal cruelty investigation.
Barrie
-
Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development investigates ‘worker harassment complaint’ involving the municipality of Wasaga Beach
CTV News received confirmation on Friday from the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development of an investigation in Wasaga Beach.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Ramara Township
Police in Ramara Township are investigating a fatal collision.
-
Ever After Music Festival officially cancelled
It’s not the happily ever after ticket holders were hoping for as the Ever After Music Festival officially announced the cancellation of the event.
Northern Ontario
-
Artifact discovery leads to special dig at Anderson Farm Museum
A team of archaeologists wrapped up their dig at the Anderson Farm Museum on Friday afternoon. They searched the grounds for roughly four days after the discovery of some artifacts near the property's milk barn.
-
New FedNor funding announce for Algoma region agri-food sector
The agri-food sector in Northern Ontario got a significant boost today from the federal government.
-
Indigenous exhibit on display at North Bay Museum
Exhibit shows the expedition of Paul Commanda.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's Montfort Hospital temporarily closing emergency department overnights this weekend
The Montfort Hospital in Ottawa's east end says it was forced to make the "difficult decision" to temporarily partially close its emergency department Saturday and Sunday between 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.
-
Ottawa firefighters free man's hand from bread-making machine at Orleans business
Emergency crews responded to a call at 11:13 a.m. Friday for a man with his hand stuck in a bread-making machine at a business in Orleans.
-
Ottawa gas prices to drop to lowest level in six months this weekend
Gas prices are expected to drop 20 cents a litre in Ottawa over a 72-hour period, bringing prices to the lowest level since the end of February.
Toronto
-
Seventh wave of COVID-19 in Ontario has peaked, chief medical officer of health says
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says the seventh wave of COVID-19 in the province has peaked.
-
Heat warnings issued for much of southern Ontario as two-day heat event expected
Much of southern Ontario is under a heat warning as a two-day heat event is expected this weekend.
-
Boy, 2, in serious condition after falling from apartment balcony in Mississauga, Ont.
A two-year-old boy is in serious condition after falling from a balcony in Mississauga.
Montreal
-
As families mourn, questions about why Montreal killing spree suspect was released from psychiatric facility
Quebec provincial police confirmed Friday that a man with mental illness suspected of killing three people at random used an illegally obtained firearm. Meantime, questions are being raised about why the man was released from a psychiatric facility.
-
Lawyers challenge Bill 96 requirement for translation of legal documents
A group of Quebec lawyers are bringing the first legal challenge to Bill 96, the province's controversial language law, which updates the original Bill 101 adopted in 1977.
-
Swimmer goes missing from St. Lawrence River near Montreal
A search is underway for a man who went missing while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Interrupter clause to be invoked in N.S. at midnight
The interrupter clause will be invoked Friday at midnight in Nova Scotia as the fuel market in the Maritimes continues to adjust to global price fluctuations.
-
NB Liberal party to elect new leader on Saturday
The New Brunswick Liberal party will elect a new leader this weekend. A leadership convention in Fredericton will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, with voting scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
-
What happened to Eileen? Family seeks answers 60 years after P.E.I. woman's disappearance
What happened to Eileen Faye Williams? The missing woman’s family is still trying to answer that question, 60 years after she disappeared without a trace on Prince Edward Island.
Winnipeg
-
Arlen Dumas out as AMC Grand Chief
Arlen Dumas is officially out as Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.
-
Canadians opposed, angry over Hockey Canada’s use of player registration fees in settlements, survey finds
A new survey by Nanos Research is shedding light on the impact Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations is having on the organization and the sport.
-
'A slap in the face': Misgendering and concerns regarding pronoun usage
Karlii Beaulieu is not standing for being misgendered following a recent interaction with her bank.
Calgary
-
‘I shouldn’t have survived’: Lethbridge hostage-taking victim shares her story, blood drive started
The scars on Kathryn Linder’s neck and body will be a reminder of how a normal day changed her life.
-
As many energy companies post surging 2nd quarter profits, Alberta's job reports modest job growth
Several Calgary-based energy companies are reporting a surge in earnings for the second quarter of 2022, yet analysts don't expect the energy boom to translate into an immediate rush of field jobs as companies recuperate from the financial toll extracted by the pandemic.
-
Banff man killed in altercation at bar, suspect in custody
One man was killed and another was taken into custody after a deadly altercation in Banff on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
'How many more crosses are we going to put up': Calls for change to fatal Parkland County intersection
A Parkland County intersection known as the "death trap" or the "devil's intersection" for how many fatal crashes it causes claimed another person's life this week, with residents continuing to push for a redesign.
-
Coun. Janz violated code of conduct with 'pig' retweet: integrity commissioner
Edmonton city councillor Michael Janz violated the Council Code of Conduct bylaw when he retweeted a post using a derogatory term for police, the city's integrity commissioner has found.
-
Officers bust St. Albert auto theft and re-VINing operation
Area police officers have recovered 23 stolen vehicles after an auto theft and re-VINing operation was uncovered in St. Albert.
Vancouver
-
'He was everything for me': B.C. family mourning dad who died saving son
A father from Burnaby, B.C., who managed to save his son from drowning last weekend has died in hospital, leaving his loved ones heartbroken.
-
Wildfire near Keremeos grows to 5,900 hectares, as highway remains closed
A dangerous wildfire near Keremeos, B.C., that has forced hundreds of people from their homes has grown again.
-
Metro Vancouver woman highlights dangers of glass shards by collecting them from local beach
A Port Moody woman is fed up with what she calls a dangerous problem on her local beach, so she took matters into her own hands.