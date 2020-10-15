KITCHENER -- Two more students at two different schools in Waterloo Region have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases were identified at Keatsway Public School and Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute on Thursday.

The school board says the student at Keatsway Public School hasn't been in the building since Oct. 2, and there are no high-risk contacts at the school.

As for the case at Cameron Heights, the student was last in the classroom on Wednesday. Public health officials have contacted all high-risk contacts in the identified cohort. They've all been instructed to self-isolate until Oct. 28.

The Waterloo Region District School Board has reported a total of 13 COVID-19 cases in students in October.