KITCHENER -- A third student in Waterloo Region has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an announcement on Monday, the Waterloo Region District School Board said that the student, who attends Huron Heights Secondary School, was last in the building on Sept. 17.

The school board said high-risk contacts are being contacted, and that public health officials will provide individual guidance to them.

Those identified as being high-risk will be asked to self-isolate until at least Oct. 1, and maybe longer if they become symptomatic.

"If you are not contacted by Region of Waterloo Public Health, your child is not considered a high-risk contact," the announcement read in part.

This is the third student in Waterloo Region to test positive for COVID-19. Two others, one each in the public and Catholic school boards, have also tested positive, as has a staff member at a WRDSB school.

Waterloo Region has seen an uptick in cases this month, going from 42 active cases on Sept. 1 to more than 110 on Sept. 21. The total number of cases in the region has surpassed 1,600.

Ontario also continues to report more cases, setting a months-long high in new cases Monday with 425. That's the highest single-day increase since June 2.