KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's public school board has reported that another elementary school student has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release issued on Sunday, the Waterloo Region District School Board said that a student at Riverside Public School in Elmira had the positive result.

The student was last at the school on Sept. 18. Officials will not identify the individual for privacy reasons.

Public health officials are reportedly in the process of contacting any high-risk contacts and will provide individual guidance to them. Those contacts will be asked to self-isolate until Oct. 2, or longer if they develop symptoms of the disease.

The school board's release said if a parent isn't contacted by public health officials, their kid child isn't considered a high-risk contact.

Officials hoped to resume school on Sept. 21 after cleaning was done at the school.

This is the third school in Waterloo Region to report a case of COVID-19. Last week, a kindergarten student at St. Anne Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge tested positive. Just before the school year began, a staff member at Edna Staebler Public School also tested positive for the disease.

Waterloo Region's cases continue to climb, with over 110 active cases in the region. The region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows that there have been 65 new cases reported since last Monday.