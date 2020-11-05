KITCHENER -- Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Avenue Road Public School after two confirmed cases in one classroom at the school.

The first case was reported on Oct. 31 in a student last in the building on Oct. 26. On Nov. 5, the Waterloo Region District School Board said there was an additional student case reported in the cohort that was already dismissed.

Health officials will contact anyone in the affected cohort with more information about a revised self-isolation period.

The school board said no other classrooms or cohorts have been dismissed.

The outbreak isn't listed on the region's COVID-19 tracker, but is posted on the school's website.