Multimedia Journalist

Karis Mapp joined CTV Kitchener in October 2022 as a Multimedia Journalist.

Karis graduated from the College of Sports Media, where she was the recipient of the CSM Radio Achievement Award.

Before joining CTV Kitchener, Karis worked for CityNews 570 while also interning with the Guelph Storm and hosting a highlights show for the National Basketball League of Canada.

Karis was born and raised within Waterloo region and is thrilled to deliver news to the community in which she grew up in.

When she’s not working, Karis can be found watching sports or attending concerts with friends and family.

Karis speaks English fluently and understands conversational French.