Police release photo of person connected to hate graffiti at Kitchener school
Police are looking to identify a person who may have information on hate-motivated graffiti found Thursday at a Kitchener school.
Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Weber Street East and Jackson Avenue around 8:45 a.m.
Police say the graffiti, which included hate-motivated symbols, was drawn on an outside wall.
It is believed to have happened sometime overnight Wednesday.
Police are looking to identify and speak with the person in the photo released Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
