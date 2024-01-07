KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener crash sends two to hospital

    The intersection of Fischer-Hallman Road and Greenbook Drive in Kitchener on Jan. 7. (CTV Kitchener) The intersection of Fischer-Hallman Road and Greenbook Drive in Kitchener on Jan. 7. (CTV Kitchener)

    Police are looking for more information after a Kitchener crash sent two people to hospital Saturday evening.

    Waterloo regional police responded to the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Greenbook Drive around 11 p.m., for a report of a collision.

    Police say the driver of a Honda sedan was trying to turn left onto the Highway 7 on-ramp when they hit a Ford SUV.

    The driver and passenger of the sedan were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

