KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man arrested after police respond to hate-motived assault in Waterloo

    A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener)

    A man has been arrested after police say he was involved in a hate-motived incident Friday in Waterloo.

    Waterloo regional police responded to the area of King Street North and Weber Street North around 8:45 p.m., after receiving a report of a disturbance at a business.

    Police say a man entered the business and began making racial comments to employees and customers. He then started to verbally attack a victim, which led to a physical assault.

    According to police, a witness intervened and the man left the business.

    No physical injuries were reported and police say the victim didn’t want to move forward with criminal charges.

    The next morning around 1 a.m., police found the man and arrested him for offences not related to the assault.

    A 39-year-old man was charged with mischief under $5,000 and resisting arrest.

    He was kept in police custody for a bail hearing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News