Man arrested after police respond to hate-motived assault in Waterloo
A man has been arrested after police say he was involved in a hate-motived incident Friday in Waterloo.
Waterloo regional police responded to the area of King Street North and Weber Street North around 8:45 p.m., after receiving a report of a disturbance at a business.
Police say a man entered the business and began making racial comments to employees and customers. He then started to verbally attack a victim, which led to a physical assault.
According to police, a witness intervened and the man left the business.
No physical injuries were reported and police say the victim didn’t want to move forward with criminal charges.
The next morning around 1 a.m., police found the man and arrested him for offences not related to the assault.
A 39-year-old man was charged with mischief under $5,000 and resisting arrest.
He was kept in police custody for a bail hearing.
