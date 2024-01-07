Man arrested after police respond to hate-motived assault in Waterloo

A man has been arrested after police say he was involved in a hate-motived incident Friday in Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police responded to the area of King Street North and Weber Street North around 8:45 p.m., after receiving a report of a disturbance at a business.

Police say a man entered the business and began making racial comments to employees and customers. He then started to verbally attack a victim, which led to a physical assault.

According to police, a witness intervened and the man left the business.

No physical injuries were reported and police say the victim didn’t want to move forward with criminal charges.

The next morning around 1 a.m., police found the man and arrested him for offences not related to the assault.

A 39-year-old man was charged with mischief under $5,000 and resisting arrest.

He was kept in police custody for a bail hearing.