KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Charges laid in Kitchener storage facility fire

    Access Storage in Kitchener on Hayward Avenue following a fire on Oct. 8. (CTV Kitchener) Access Storage in Kitchener on Hayward Avenue following a fire on Oct. 8. (CTV Kitchener)

    Police have arrested a Kitchener woman in connection to an early-morning fire at a storage unit facility late last year.

    Waterloo regional police responded to a fire Oct. 8 around 3:20 a.m., in the Hayward Avenue and Hanson Avenue of Kitchener.

    The Kitchener Fire Department extinguished the flames but damage to the facility was estimated at $500,000.

    No one was hurt.

    Police have now charged a 49-year-old woman with arson.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Advice from an expert: Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News