Charges laid in Kitchener storage facility fire

Police have arrested a Kitchener woman in connection to an early-morning fire at a storage unit facility late last year.

Waterloo regional police responded to a fire Oct. 8 around 3:20 a.m., in the Hayward Avenue and Hanson Avenue of Kitchener.

The Kitchener Fire Department extinguished the flames but damage to the facility was estimated at $500,000.

No one was hurt.

Police have now charged a 49-year-old woman with arson.