    Police investigate early-morning Kitchener shooting

    The intersection at King Street East and Onward Avenue seen on Feb. 1. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) The intersection at King Street East and Onward Avenue seen on Feb. 1. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Police are investigating a shooting after finding bullet holes in the front of a Kitchener business Thursday morning.

    Waterloo regional police were called to the area of King Street East and Onward Avenue around 12:20 a.m., for a report of gunshots.

    Police say multiple bullet holes were found in the front of the building of a King Street business.

    The building was empty at the time and no physical injuries were reported.

    Anyone with information or may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6370.

