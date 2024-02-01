Police investigate early-morning Kitchener shooting

Police are investigating a shooting after finding bullet holes in the front of a Kitchener business Thursday morning.

Waterloo regional police were called to the area of King Street East and Onward Avenue around 12:20 a.m., for a report of gunshots.

Police say multiple bullet holes were found in the front of the building of a King Street business.

The building was empty at the time and no physical injuries were reported.

Anyone with information or may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6370.