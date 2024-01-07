KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener man facing charges after allegedly speeding on HWY 401

    A speedometer showing 179 km/hr. (X: @OPP_HSD) (Jan. 7, 2024) A speedometer showing 179 km/hr. (X: @OPP_HSD) (Jan. 7, 2024)

    A Kitchener man was slapped with an impaired driving charge after Ontario Provincial Police say they caught him speeding through Cambridge.

    Police say they clocked the driver going 179 km/h on Highway 401 – 79 km over the posted speed limit.

    The 31-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving, impaired driving – 80 plus, open liquor, and cannabis readily available.

