KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brantford drug bust nets 4 kg in suspected fentanyl

    Drugs seized by Brantford police on Feb. 1. (X: @BrantfordPolice) Drugs seized by Brantford police on Feb. 1. (X: @BrantfordPolice)
    Share

    Brantford police arrested a Toronto woman Thursday after seizing a large quantity of suspected fentanyl.

    A warrant was carried out at a Toronto residence, where police seized approx. four kg of suspected fentanyl, as well as a large quantity of Canadian cash and two money counting machines.

    Police say the arrest was a result of Project Katoomba – a multi-jurisdictional investigation launched in Nov. 2023. The project’s focus is the distribution of large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine in Brantford and southwestern Ontario.

    The 35-year-old woman is facing the following charges:

    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)
    • Possession of proceeds of crime

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING U.S. strikes hit more than 85 militia targets in Iraq

    The U.S. military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias Friday, in the opening salvo of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend, officials told The Associated Press.

    NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News