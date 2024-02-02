Brantford drug bust nets 4 kg in suspected fentanyl

Brantford police arrested a Toronto woman Thursday after seizing a large quantity of suspected fentanyl.

A warrant was carried out at a Toronto residence, where police seized approx. four kg of suspected fentanyl, as well as a large quantity of Canadian cash and two money counting machines.

Police say the arrest was a result of Project Katoomba – a multi-jurisdictional investigation launched in Nov. 2023. The project’s focus is the distribution of large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine in Brantford and southwestern Ontario.

The 35-year-old woman is facing the following charges: