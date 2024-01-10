KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two people taken to hospital after crash near Brantford

    A road closed sign seen on King Street North in Brant County following a collision on Jan. 9. (CTV Kitchener) A road closed sign seen on King Street North in Brant County following a collision on Jan. 9. (CTV Kitchener)

    Two people were taken to hospital following a crash south of Brantford Tuesday.

    Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews were called to the intersection of King Street North and Elliot Road in Oakland around 7 p.m. after two vehicles collided.

    One driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

    Roads in the area were closed overnight but have since reopened.

    Police are asking anyone who has dash cam footage or who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

