Grand River Hospital raises Pan-African flag for Black History Month
For the first time ever, Grand River Hospital raised the Pan-African flag Thursday at both its Kitchener-Waterloo and Freeport locations to mark the beginning of Black History Month.
Hospital officials say the flag aims to promote unity and awareness throughout February.
The idea was proposed by the Grand River Black Health Professional Collective – a group focused on promoting a sense of community and belonging for the hospital’s Black employees.
Collective members from both the hospital’s campuses attended the flag raisings.
“When I see the Pan-African flag, I feel a sense a comfort and empowerment knowing that I am connected to Black liberation and the African diasporas and continent around the word,” said Raquel Watkis, co-leader of the collective.
“As a first generation Afro-Caribbean Canada with Jamaican heritage, I also feel a sense of pride to know the Pan-African flag was founded by a Jamaican activist, Marcus Garvey.”
The flags will fly for the entirety of February.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
W5 'Crypto king' investor says she doesn’t believe Pleterski is orchestrating alleged Ponzi scheme alone
An investor who handed Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' $75,000 believes Aiden Pleterski is not the sole mastermind orchestrating the alleged multi-million dollar investment scheme that’s become synonymous with his name.
For the first time, an Irish nationalist is chosen to lead Northern Ireland's government
An Irish nationalist made history Saturday by becoming Northern Ireland's first minister as the government returned to work after a two-year boycott by unionists.
Advocates say Canada needs to look at alternatives after 9th province decides to stop immigration detention in jails
With a ninth province now indicating it will stop housing immigration detainees in its jails, advocates and lawyers say there needs to be a focus on community-based alternatives that respect the human rights and dignity of those individuals.
Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan signs a new deal with Spotify for up to a reported $250 million
Spotify has penned a new multi-year partnership deal with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan, whose enormously popular show will soon also be available on competing platforms, including YouTube and Apple Podcasts.
An Iranian-backed militia official downplays the U.S. strikes in Iraq, hints at de-escalation
An Iraqi militia official on Saturday hinted at a desire to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East following retaliatory strikes launched by the United States against dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
Government seeking public input on 2035 carbon emissions target
The federal government wants to know what Canadians think the 2035 carbon emissions target should be. Here's how to respond.
Japan wants everyone to know: Taylor Swift will make it in time for the Super Bowl
Taylor Swift, who is holding concerts in Japan through Feb. 10, will make it in time for the Super Bowl to see her partner and football superstar Travis Kelce play.
Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan and wife convicted of marriage law violation in a fourth case
A Pakistani court on Saturday convicted and sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to seven years in prison on a charge that their 2018 marriage violated the law, officials and a defense lawyer said.
London
Oh, what a knight: London defeats Erie Otters 5-3 in Friday night game
Denver Barkey fired the game winning goal Friday night as the London Knights beat the Erie Otters 5-3 at Budweiser Gardens.
More services or more cuts? London, Ont.’s budget committee gets to work
‘I think council should focus squarely on the changes they want to make’: What role will a ‘strong mayor’ veto play in this year’s budget process?
-
Fire damages Mt. Brydges home
District Chief Mike Bedard said flames were confined to the basement of the home and there is smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
Windsor
Did Windsor make the right call on HAF? What a housing expert thinks of the debate
The City of Windsor’s failed bid for as much as $70 million in support to build more affordable homes through Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund has been called a 'missed opportunity' by some while others appear pleased council decided against rolling back restrictive zoning to secure the cash.
-
Windsor Express to host Skilled Trades Expo for students and parents
The Windsor Express is hosting its Skilled Trades Expo on Feb. 7 at the WFCU Centre and its a unique opportunity for youth to explore a career in the trades.
-
Transit Windsor users urged to come up with 'plan B' as strike deadline looms
The clock is ticking on a possible Transit Windsor Strike. As the deadline for a deal fast approaches, people who rely on the service are scrambling to figure out how to get around.
Barrie
Lieutenant-governor helping to kick off Orillia Winter Games
The Sunshine City is getting set for the return of the 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games, with a high-profile guest coming to help with the kickoff.
-
Don't open your door to strangers: Barrie police warn after suspicious incidents
Police encourage residents not to open their doors to strangers and always to keep their homes locked up following two suspicious incidents in Barrie.
-
Case of missing Alliston man found dead ruled a homicide, longtime friend facing charges
Provincial police have ruled the death of a missing Alliston man a homicide and charged his longtime friend with murder.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING
BREAKING One dead, one in police custody following stabbing in Sudbury
A 20-year-old man is dead following a stabbing near the intersection of Cabot Street and Hearn Avenue in Greater Sudbury Friday evening.
-
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
Ottawa
Fishtailing tractor trailer forces Hwy. 401 ramp closed near Prescott, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a tractor trailer collision is responsible for closing the westbound on-ramp from Highway 401 to Highway 416 Saturday morning.
-
Residents voice concerns over proposed 25-storey high-rise in Stittsville
Residents in Stittsville are upset over a proposed plan to build a 25-storey apartment building on Hazeldean Road.
-
Ottawa police seek help locating missing man
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 42-year-old man.
Toronto
W5
-
Driver dead after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby
One person has died following a three-vehicle crash in Whitby, Ont according to the provincial police highway safety division.
-
W5
W5 Video shows Ontario 'crypto king' associate refusing to hand over phone found in toilet caddy
A video displayed as evidence in court shows an associate of the so-called Ontario ‘crypto king’ refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators after hiding it in a toilet caddy during a court-ordered search at his girlfriend’s Oshawa, Ont. home, resulting in five months of jail time for the 27-year-old.
Montreal
Quebec committee recommends new 'fundamental right' to access French content online
Quebec intends to legislate to boost French content on streaming platforms as it seeks to push back against the overwhelming influence of foreign digital culture and corporations.
-
Body found in backyard of downtown Montreal daycare, police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after a man's body was discovered downtown near Saint Michael's Mission.
-
Snowmobiler dies in crash at Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
A man was killed on Saturday in a snowmobile accident at Hébertville-Station, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec.
Atlantic
Snow totals already 30+ cm for parts of the Maritimes with much more to come
As a stalled ocean storm sits off the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia, further bands of heavy snow continue to wrap back into areas of that province as well as Prince Edward Island.
-
Large amounts of snowfall in the Maritimes causing delays, cancellations and closures
The slow moving weather system that’s dumping large amounts of snow on parts of the region has already resulted in a lengthy list of delays, cancellations and closures.
-
Pallet shelters nearly in place in Lower Sackville, N.S.
The Pallet shelters are almost all in place at Beacon House in Lower Sackville, N.S.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg police investigating Saturday morning homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is seeking information on a Saturday morning homicide in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood.
-
Calgary
Five suspects arrested after cross-city police pursuit involving multiple stolen vehicles
Five people are facing charges after allegedly using multiple stolen vehicles to lead officers on a cross-city quest.
-
Calgary firefighters rescue woman who fell down embankment during dog walk
Paramedics took a woman in her 40s to hospital on Friday after she fell down an embankment in the community of McKenzie Lake.
-
Edmonton
Alberta premier's policy changes around trans youth could be harmful: doctors
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
-
Sohi to return to Edmonton City Hall on Monday along with some councillors and staff
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will return to city hall next week, along with some councillors and municipal staff, the city said in a Friday news release.
-
Connor McDavid wins the NHL All-Star Skills competition he helped revive
Connor McDavid can add another individual honor to his resume after winning the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night in Toronto.
Vancouver
-
Lawyer for father of murdered B.C. girl denies client brought gun to Ali verdict
The father of a murdered 13-year-old girl did not bring a gun into a Vancouver courtroom eight weeks ago, on the day Ibrahim Ali was convicted of the killing, the man's lawyer has told a B.C. Supreme Court hearing.
-
Eby 'profoundly disturbed' by attack on B.C. Crown prosecutor near courthouse
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he was "profoundly disturbed" to hear that a provincial Crown prosecutor had been assaulted in Vancouver.