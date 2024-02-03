KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Grand River Hospital raises Pan-African flag for Black History Month

    The Pan-African flag flies at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener to mark Black history month. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) The Pan-African flag flies at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener to mark Black history month. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    For the first time ever, Grand River Hospital raised the Pan-African flag Thursday at both its Kitchener-Waterloo and Freeport locations to mark the beginning of Black History Month.

    Hospital officials say the flag aims to promote unity and awareness throughout February.

    The idea was proposed by the Grand River Black Health Professional Collective – a group focused on promoting a sense of community and belonging for the hospital’s Black employees.

    Collective members from both the hospital’s campuses attended the flag raisings.

    “When I see the Pan-African flag, I feel a sense a comfort and empowerment knowing that I am connected to Black liberation and the African diasporas and continent around the word,” said Raquel Watkis, co-leader of the collective.

    “As a first generation Afro-Caribbean Canada with Jamaican heritage, I also feel a sense of pride to know the Pan-African flag was founded by a Jamaican activist, Marcus Garvey.”

    The flags will fly for the entirety of February.

