Guelph telescope initiative aims to get amateurs involved in astronomy

A new Guelph initiative is building 3-D printed telescopes for aspiring astronomers of all ages to enjoy.

It began as hobby but eventually became a way for Brian Michel to connect with his 11-year-old niece, who took a similar interest in his love for stargazing.

“She knew I like astronomy and asked me one day if she could have a telescope,” explained Michel.

So he decided to build her one out of durable ABS plastic, optic lenses bought online, and the help of a 3-D printer.

The telescope took a few months to complete but it’s now a homemade window into the marvels of space.

Following the successful project, Mitchel decided to make more for other people to use.

That idea snowballed from one telescope to seven.

Michel stores them inside a newly built library in his own backyard and says the goal is to complete ten telescopes that anyone can borrow.

“It wasn’t something that I thought was accessible for myself as a hobby,” said Emily Blayney. “It was something that was something like a field of dream. ‘Oh maybe if I won the lottery one day I could buy a telescope.’”

With a team of volunteers, the TenTelescopes initiative continues to build new models on Saturdays.

Their latest outreach event saw roughly 60 people gather at Exhibition Park.

“Young kids can operate them without fear of major damage and things like that,” explained Terry Maurice, a volunteer.

“I had not been that familiar with 3-D printing before and just to see the potential of it for something like this is quite amazing.”

The initiative’s website also includes blueprints to 3-D print your own personal telescope from home for anyone interested in getting involved.

“We’d like to see telescopes in the hands of amateurs,” said Michel.

“It makes the endless curiosity way more accessible and it really fuels that drive to learn,” added Blayney.