KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph Humane Society looking for owner of stray peacock

    Share

    The Guelph Humane Society is pushing to find the owner of a stray peacock found in Belwood over the weekend.

    The male bird – now being called Perry – was rescued Sunday morning after a resident spotted it under their porch and called the humane society.

    Perry had been seen in the area previously. The humane society’s animal service officer was able to safely capture the bird using a net.

    Despite the recent cold temperatures, staff confirm that Perry is in healthy condition and didn’t show any signs of frost bite.

    Peacocks aren’t native to the area, so the humane society assumes Perry is likely missing from a nearby hobby farm.

    Anyone with information about Perry is being asked to file a lost report on the Guelph Humane Society’s website.

    Perry will be held in the humane society’s farm animal room for five days but if no one claims him in that time, he will be put up for adoption.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

    As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

    Mastermind Toys lays off 272 employees as sale to Unity closes

    Mastermind Toys has laid off about 272 employees as the retailer is turned over to new ownership. In filings made with an Ontario court this month, a monitor representing the toy chain said termination notices have been provided to 232 employees who new owner Unity Acquisitions Inc. will not retain.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News