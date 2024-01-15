Guelph Humane Society looking for owner of stray peacock

The Guelph Humane Society is pushing to find the owner of a stray peacock found in Belwood over the weekend.

The male bird – now being called Perry – was rescued Sunday morning after a resident spotted it under their porch and called the humane society.

Perry had been seen in the area previously. The humane society’s animal service officer was able to safely capture the bird using a net.

Despite the recent cold temperatures, staff confirm that Perry is in healthy condition and didn’t show any signs of frost bite.

Peacocks aren’t native to the area, so the humane society assumes Perry is likely missing from a nearby hobby farm.

Anyone with information about Perry is being asked to file a lost report on the Guelph Humane Society’s website.

Perry will be held in the humane society’s farm animal room for five days but if no one claims him in that time, he will be put up for adoption.