    • Waterloo residents weigh in on proposed tax increase

    Waterloo residents had their voices heard Tuesday evening about a proposed tax increase within the city.

    The City of Waterloo hosted a public input session at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex.

    Council was looking for feedback on a proposed 21.2 per cent increase between 2024 and 2026.

    That works out to a 7.4 per cent hike this year – for an average increase of $110 per household.

    Staff say while the city is dealing with escalating costs, there are opportunities for council to make changes to the proposed budget.

    “The one item I would note is what we refer to as the menus list,” explained Brad Witzel, financial planning and asset management with the city. “That is where we have identified some reduction opportunities that council could consider as part of their final decision to make some adjustments to the final property tax increase.”

    A budget survey is available online and residents can submit feedback until Jan. 12.

    Council is set to approve the budget on Feb. 12.

