Rangers acquire two Colts players through trade, giving up 8 draft picks

The Kitchener Rangers have acquired two new additions to their team, in exchange for players and eight future draft picks.

The Rangers announced Tuesday that forward Eduard Šalé and defenseman Olivier Savard will be joining the blueshirts roster.

In exchange, Kitchener will be sending forward Kyle Morey and defenseman Blair Scott to the Barrie Colts.

The player swap happened ahead of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) trade deadline on Wednesday.

“We are excited to add Eduard and Olivier to our group,” Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie said in a release. “They will help our team this season and have the potential to help next season as well. Our goal heading into the deadline was to keep our young talent but also improve our team to give our staff and players a chance to win as many games as possible down the stretch heading into playoffs.”

Šalé has scored seven goals and recorded 13 assists in his 25 games played with the Colts this season. He recently came home with a bronze medal from the World Junior Championships, after competing with Team Czechia.

Meanwhile, Savard is in his third OHL season - with six goals and 14 assists over 141 games played.

According to the Rangers, it was an extremely difficult decision to trade Morey and Scott – as they’re both originally from Kitchener.

“Hopefully, the moves provide both guys with more opportunities to grow their game. We thank Kyle and Blair for their contributions to our club and wish them all the best in Barrie,” said McKenzie.

As a result of the trade, Barrie will also receive Ottawa’s 4th round pick in 2025. The following year, Barrie will get Saginaw’s 2nd and 5th round pick, as well as Kitchener’s 4th round pick. In 2027 draft, the Colts will have Kitchener and Windsor’s 3rd round picks, Brantford’s 4th round pick and Niagara’s 5th round pick.

The Rangers will be back on the ice at the Aud on Jan. 12, facing off against the Erie Otters.