    • Wanted Brantford man considered armed and dangerous

    Skylar Beal in an undated photo from Brantford Police. Skylar Beal in an undated photo from Brantford Police.
    Brantford police say a man wanted in a shooting investigation should be considered armed and dangerous.

    Police are asking for assistance in finding 27-year-old Skylar Beal from Brantford.

    According to police, the shooting happened Dec. 16 at a home in West Brant.

    No injuries were reported in the shooting.

    Beal is wanted for numerous firearm related offences, as well as break and enter.

    If seen, please contact police immediately at 519-756-7050.

