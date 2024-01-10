Police investigate indecent act in Kitchener

Police are looking for a male they say committed an indecent act in Kitchener on Tuesday.

Around 6:20 p.m., Waterloo regional police received a report of a male seen at a business in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Huron Road.

Police did not give any additional details about the incident.

The suspect is described as a brown male, approximately 20 years-old. He was seen wearing a black sweater, dark pants, black coat and a winter hat.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.