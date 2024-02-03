Police investigate early-morning robbery at Waterloo business

An employee at Waterloo business was assaulted during an early-morning robbery Friday, Waterloo regional police say.

Officers responded to the business in the area of University Avenue West and King Street North around 12:10 a.m.

Police say an unknown man entered the business and tried to steal merchandise.

According to police, the man then assaulted an employee, before riding away on a bicycle.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man between 50 and 60 years old, 5-foot-8, with an average build and a scruffy blonde beard.

At the time of the robbery, police say he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, grey running shoes and a black toque.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.