Police investigate early-morning robbery at Waterloo business

    The intersection of University Avenue West and King Street North in Waterloo is seen on Feb. 1, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) The intersection of University Avenue West and King Street North in Waterloo is seen on Feb. 1, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    An employee at Waterloo business was assaulted during an early-morning robbery Friday, Waterloo regional police say.

    Officers responded to the business in the area of University Avenue West and King Street North around 12:10 a.m.

    Police say an unknown man entered the business and tried to steal merchandise.

    According to police, the man then assaulted an employee, before riding away on a bicycle.

    The victim sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

    The suspect is described as a white man between 50 and 60 years old, 5-foot-8, with an average build and a scruffy blonde beard.

    At the time of the robbery, police say he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, grey running shoes and a black toque.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

