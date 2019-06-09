

CTV Kitchener





Third arrest made in shooting death of Bradley Pogue

Amber Craig, 38, has been arrested in connection to the November 2018 shooting death of Bradley Pogue.

Pogue was gunned down in a plaza on Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard on Nov. 19.

Adam De-Gannes, 24, and an unnamed youth have both been charged with second-degree murder.

Youth charged following high school lockdown: police

A male student has been charged with uttering threats and mischief following a lockdown at a Cambridge high school on Tuesday.

Police were called to Jacob Hespeler Secondary School after a staff member said they received emails threatening to cause harm to staff and students.

11 suspected overdose deaths in Waterloo Region in May

Opioids are suspected in 11 deaths and an additional 79 non-fatal suspected overdoses during the month of May.

Police say there's been a total of 39 opioid-related deaths in the region so far this year.

The majority of opioid overdose calls come from residential homes.

Driver charged with impaired in fiery crash near bus terminal that killed two

Police have charged a 68-year-old driver in a fatal single-vehicle crash near Charles Street Terminal that left two people dead in early May.

The vehicle had driven through the transit bay and hit a concrete planter on Gaukel Street and burst into flames.

Two women who were passengers in the vehicle, 75 and 73, would later die of their injuries.

Undercover sting operation led police to arrest Bauman, testimony shows

A cross-country covert operation helped the Waterloo Regional Police Service nab an accused killer.

Glenn Bauman is accused of killing his common-law wife and her teenage daughter in 2011 and burning their remains in barrels on his property.

Other stories you may have missed:

Kitchener woman bitten by venomous snake

Child gets wrong vaccine twice, Cambridge-based doctor cautioned, appeal board document shows

Ride the LRT for free starting June 21

Region announces important change to emergency alert system

CN promises to stop blaring train horns overnight in Guelph

Cambridge friends camping at Jurassic Park ahead of Game 5

Home prices rise to new all-time high, spring sales off to strong start