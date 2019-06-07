

A woman has been arrested in connection to the November 2018 shooting death of Bradley Pogue.

Pogue was gunned down in a plaza on Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard on Nov. 19. His mother, Hayley Schulz, told CTV that he had been with his brother at the time. He reportedly died in his brother's arms.

The next day, police arrested and charged Adam De-Gannes, 24, with second-degree murder.

A youth was also arrested on Nov. 26. He was charged with a number of offences including second-degree murder, robbery with a firearm and possession of a schedule II substance for trafficking. His identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Now, on June 7, police announced that they have arrested a third person in this case.

A 38-year-old Cambridge woman was arrested on Thursday.

Amber Craig is facing a number of charges, including accessory after the fact to murder, accessory after the fact to robbery with a firearm, obstructing justice and intimidating a justice system participant.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.