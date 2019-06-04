

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Region’s first test of its new emergency notification system, called Alert Waterloo Region or AlertWR, went off without a hitch.

Sort of.

The number that popped up on people’s phones Monday was 1-519-000-0000.

Many of those who received the message believed it was a telemarketer or scammer.

The region says they received a lot of feedback on the number and have decided to change it.

The number that will now appear for AlertWR will be 519-575-4400.

That’s also the number of the Service First Call Centre.

AlertWR will send out important safety messages during local emergencies such as flooding, severe weather or significant power outage.

For more information go to www.AlertWR.ca or call 211.