One person was hurt after the car they were in struck a tree near Arthur on Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Wellington County Road 109, near Wellington 16, just east of the community.

Photos from the scene show the vehicle with significant damage to its front-end, as well as its rear bumper. Both doors on the driver’s side were also torn off.

Ontario Provincial Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wellington County Road 109 has since reopened.