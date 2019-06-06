

Police have charged the driver in a fatal single-vehicle crash near Charles Street Terminal that left two people dead in early May.

A silver vehicle had driven through the transit bay and hit a concrete planter on Gaukel Street and burst into flames.

Witnesses and security staff were able to pull the people from the vehicle, but two Kitchener women, 75 and 73, would later die of their injuries.

The driver and another woman, 81, were taken to a Hamilton hospital, where they remained for some time.

All four people worked at the nearby Mi Tienda Latina.

“Everyone knows them for years and years,” said customer Debbie Ruiz, who laid flowers at the store on Sunday. “It’s just so tragic the way it happened.”

On June 6, police announced that the driver, 68, is facing a number of charges. They are:

two counts of dangerous operation causing death

two counts of impaired operation causing death

dangerous operation causing bodily harm

impaired operation causing bodily harm

impaired operation: blood alcohol concentration at 80 or above.

He’s due in a Kitchener courtroom on June 6 to answer the charges.