Kitchener

    Another fire at old Robson Lang building in Kitchener

    Fire crews at a vacant building on Madison Avenue in Kitchener on Apr. 26, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) Fire crews at a vacant building on Madison Avenue in Kitchener on Apr. 26, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
    Flames could be seen coming from a vacant leather factory in Kitchener once again late Thursday night.

    Fire crews were called to the old Robson Lang Leathers Ltd. Building on Madison Avenue around 11 p.m.

    No injuries were reported.

    Kitchener Fire says the flames were put out by 2 a.m., but crews were on scene all morning monitoring hot spots.

    Fire officials add that they've been to the vacant building several times over the past five years, but it's scheduled to be demolished later this year.

