

CTV Kitchener





A cross-country covert operation helped the Waterloo Regional Police Service nab an accused killer.

Glenn Bauman is accused of killing his common-law wife and her teenage daughter in 2011 and burning their remains in barrels on his property.

The jury heard Thursday that a group of undercover officers headed west on a mission to get the truth about how Linda and Cheyenne Daniel died.

The head of undercover operations testified that they wired Bauman’s phone lines, planted listening devices in his home, tracked his truck and recorded their encounters with him over a four-month period.

A sergeant testified that in the summer of 2016, the officers headed to Valleyview, AB, where Bauman moved after his wife and daughter disappeared. The group pretended to work for a steel company.

One of the undercover officers became friends, and one of Bauman’s close confidants.

Meanwhile, another officer pretended to be a private investigator.

“He was a stimulation tool for us to provide stress to Bauman,” the sergeant testified. “To get him to confide to the undercover officer with his knowledge of the deaths of Linda and Cheyenne.”

The jury heard that the undercover officer posing as the PI confronted Bauman, accusing him of the double murder.

Bauman had a new girlfriend in Alberta by this point. She took the stand in Kitchener on Thursday, testifying that Bauman became stressed when the investigator showed up.

Lolene Condon told the jury that Bauman told her his wife and her daughter had left him, but when he began showing signs of anxiety, she confronted him.

“I ended up asking him if they were alive,” she testified. “And his answer was no, he shook his head no.”

She says when he asked for more details, he didn’t want to discuss it anymore.

Both the sergeant and Condon testified that Bauman plotted to kill the private investigator with his new friend, not knowing his new friend was a police officer.

Both told the jury that Bauman’s role was to get rid of the man’s body by using a barrel, which he’s accused of using to burn the remains of Linda and Cheyenne Daniel.