Waterloo Regional Police say an arrest has been made following a lockdown at a Cambridge high school on Tuesday.

Police say they responded to Jacob Hespeler Secondary School around 1 p.m. following reports of the school receiving emails threatening to cause harm to staff and students.

As a precaution, police say the school was placed in a lockdown for the remainder of the afternoon.

Police say they identified the source of the email and they have arrested and charged a young person with uttering threats and mischief.

The school board says the email referenced a school shooting and was sent to staff members.

"It is concerning obviously when somebody threatens to cause harm to staff and students, it causes disruption, it puts fear in a lot of people's minds," explains Const. Ashley Dietrich with the WRPS.

He can't be identified but police confirm it was a male student was who was arrested around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The Waterloo Region District School Board says a critical response team attende the school and is in regular contact. The board also says resources and support are available to all students on an ongoing basis.