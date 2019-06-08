Die-hard Toronto Raptors fans are lining up days in advance for a spot in the outdoor fanzone known as Jurassic Park for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Thirty-three-year-old Angie Taylor and 31-year-old Tyler Seaton of Cambridge, Ont., say they were lined up Friday afternoon for Game 4, but got back right back in line for Game 5 after the final buzzer sounded.

With nearly three full days off between games, the two friends packed a tent along with groceries, a miniature portable grill and dry shampoo to get them through.

Cambridge raptors jurassic park game 5 toronto

Taylor says they're prepared for rain or shine, and they've been taking shifts between sleeping and watching their belongings.

Seaton says they decided to drive to Toronto because it's a "one-time opportunity" to see the Raptors make history.

Cambridge raptors jurassic park game 5 toronto

The team could claim its first NBA title on Monday against the defending-champion Golden State Warriors.