Despite the warnings and efforts to educate the public, the number of suspected opioid deaths in Waterloo Region continues to rise.

Opioids are suspected in 11 deaths and an additional 79 non-fatal suspected overdoses during the month of May.

Waterloo Regional Police are calling the newly released numbers for 2019 alarming.

They say there's been a total of 39 opioid-related deaths in the region so far this year.

That number is especially concerning when compared to last year’s numbers.

A total of 53 people died in Waterloo Region due to an overdose in 2018.

Across the province more than 1,300 people died of a suspected opioid overdose last year.

Fentanyl is believed to be responsible for the vast majority of those deaths.

New data suggests 75 per cent of reported incidents happen at home and almost 33 per cent of victims are over the age of 45.