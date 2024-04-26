Over 40 charges laid to Cambridge man following break-in arrest

Waterloo regional police have handed out over 40 criminal charges to a Cambridge man following an investigation into several break-ins.

Officers were first called to a business in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Bishop Street in Cambridge back in September of last year.

Police say two suspects smashed a front window, stole cash, stole a vehicle, and stole other property.

Police later identified one of the suspects and connected him to several other thefts in Kitchener and Waterloo that happened between December of last year and March of this year.

On Thursday, a 25-year-old Cambridge was arrested and handed over 40 charges.

Some of the charges include nine counts of disguise with intent, three counts of mischief under $5,000, and one count of motor vehicle theft.