Driver hits woman pushing 3-month-old baby in stroller

An elderly Guelph driver has been charged after hitting a woman pushing a stroller.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Woolwich Street and London Road around the noon hour on Thursday.

Police say a mother was pushing her three-month-old baby in a stroller across a crosswalk when they were hit by a vehicle.

The baby was not injured and the mother suffered very minor injuries.

The driver, an 83-year-old woman from Guelph, has been charged for failing to yield to pedestrians.