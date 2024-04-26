KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver hits woman pushing 3-month-old baby in stroller

    A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted) A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted)
    An elderly Guelph driver has been charged after hitting a woman pushing a stroller.

    Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Woolwich Street and London Road around the noon hour on Thursday.

    Police say a mother was pushing her three-month-old baby in a stroller across a crosswalk when they were hit by a vehicle.

    The baby was not injured and the mother suffered very minor injuries.

    The driver, an 83-year-old woman from Guelph, has been charged for failing to yield to pedestrians.

