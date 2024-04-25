Kitchener man who killed wife, blew up home may be granted travel passes
Udo Haan, the Kitchener man who killed his wife and blew up their home in 2018, could receive travel passes to be in the community.
The Ontario Review Board, who holds hearings annually to determine what freedoms patients are allowed to have, issued their decision on Thursday.
The decision stated that as long as Haan is taking his medication and is behaving, he will be allowed travel passes and potentially more.
History of the case
In August 2018 Haan killed his wife Edra and caused an explosion that destroyed their home. Last year a judge found him to be “not criminally responsible” because he was suffering from delusions at the time.
Haan has been in the care of a mental health care hospital in St. Thomas and was recently started on new medication.
What’s next?
On Thursday, the review board granted Haan passes that would allow him to spend up to five days throughout parts of Ontario with supervision.
Haan could also potentially live independently in Elgin or Middlesex County, if approved by the hospital.
According to the review board, these privileges are not guaranteed and are at the discretion of doctors.
“When Mr. Haan demonstrates to the hospital that he is medically compliant that his symptoms are stabilized and that he's ready and not before, and the fact that the board authorizes the hospital to do it is not a direction from the board that the hospital should, or has to do it, at any point in time, and if Mr. Haan is not found to be ready by the hospital to exercise those passes, they won't,” said Steve Gehl, Udo Haan’s lawyer, when talking to CTV News last week.
The hospital said they have a strong risk assessment process and provide excellent care that can allow reintegration into the community when the time is right.
Haan will undergo a yearly assessment to determine his level of access to the community.
