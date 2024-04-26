KITCHENER
    • Toyota to buy naming rights for Cambridge soccer fieldhouse

    A rendering of the fieldhouse at 880 Linden Dr. in Cambridge. (City of Cambridge) A rendering of the fieldhouse at 880 Linden Dr. in Cambridge. (City of Cambridge)
    A proposed sponsorship deal will see the fieldhouse at Cambridge’s new soccer complex named Toyota Fieldhouse if city council approves the agreement at Tuesday’s meeting.

    According to a report by city staff, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada has agreed to pay Cambridge $250,000 in exchange for naming rights for the sports facility at 880 Linden Dr. The proposed agreement has a 10-year term, after which Toyota will have the opportunity to renew under the same terms, plus inflation.

    The city will also pay up to $50,000 for associated signage. Any additional signage costs would be the responsibility of Toyota.

    Construction of the seven-field soccer complex began in July 2022. Although the city initially hoped to have it open by spring 2023, supply chain issues prolonged construction. The grand opening is now slated for this spring.

    As of summer 2023, the estimated construction cost was $13 million.

    The 6,500 sq. ft. fieldhouse at the centre of the complex will have washrooms, change rooms, multi-purpose space, a staff room, and equipment storage.

