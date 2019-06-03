

Good news for anyone wanting to take a trip Waterloo Region’s new ION trains – travelers will be able to ride for free.

No fare will be required on rides taken between the official start date of June 21 and July 1.

But that’s not all.

The region is also offering riders free trips system-wide on GRT buses, MobilityPLUS, BusPLUS, Kiwanis Transit and 901, 902 and 903 flex services.

Transit riders can also get a $10 discount on their monthly pass for the month of June.

Anyone who has already purchased a full price pass can get a refund or a $10 credit.