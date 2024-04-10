Waterloo regional police have arrested a Hamilton man in connection to an assault in Kitchener.

Police seized firearms and drugs.

Police say the assault happened at a business in the area of Guelph Street and Sereda Road on April 1.

Two males allegedly forced their way into the business, assaulted the business owner with a firearm, damaged and stole property.

They then fled the area.

The business owner went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On April 9, police arrested a man and searched a home in Hamilton.

During the search, investigators found and seized two handguns, approximately 900 grams of suspected cocaine, a large quantity of Canadian currency and stolen property.

A 48-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with 27 criminal offences including assault with a weapon, point a firearm and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say they are still looking for another male in connection to this incident.

Police believe the assault was targeted and there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6370 or Crime Stoppers.