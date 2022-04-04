Hockey coach shaves head to raise money for local children's cancer charity

Jeff Yute before his haircut for Scotlands Yard. (April 2022) Jeff Yute before his haircut for Scotlands Yard. (April 2022)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver