Elora family organizing fundraiser for cancer research

A 13-year-old Elora girl, who is battling a rare form of cancer, is helping others who are facing adversity.

Addison Hill said it's been difficult dealing with her illness.

"I have to go through a lot of stuff that I don't really want to, but I don't have a choice, and that's been really hard for me," Addison explained.

"She has risen to the occasion with this diagnosis," said Jessica Hill, Addison's mother. "To inspire so many other people, it's so moving. To walk into that hospital and see the smiles she puts on the faces of patients, of staff, of everyone that meets her. She just leaves an everlasting impression and has a way of doing [it] that I can't even explain."

Addison is now an ambassador for Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto.

Her family decided to throw a special fundraiser next month to help those going through a similar experience.

"It's really, really hard going through cancer, especially as a child," said Addison. "Raising money for it, I think, is really big and trying to get as much research as you can on it, because I feel they're trying their best to research it, but I feel like money would help that."

Jessica Hill said the event will include a basketball tournament, with lots of food, including some of Addison's favourites like cotton candy, popcorn and ice cream. There will also be vendors selling handmade goods.

"All around, [a] fun day," said Jessica. "Just everybody getting together to feel that community support we've had is fantastic."

The Hill family said the support they've received during Addison's cancer battle has been overwhelming.

"They have been amazing, and I love them more than anything, especially my dog" the 13-year-old said. "I really do love everything that they've done for me and I feel very special to have such a great family and friends, and such a great support system to help me."

The Team Addy 3 v 3 Tournament will take place on July 9, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., at Centre Wellington District High School in Fergus. All proceeds will be donated to sarcoma cancer research through Sick Kids Hospital.