Carjacking caught on camera as local vehicle thefts keep rising
Two more carjackings were reported Thursday in Waterloo Region, bringing the total number of successful or attempted thefts to 10 in the just the last three months.
Waterloo regional police said the latest incidents both happened in Kitchener.
At around 5:45 p.m., there was an attempted carjacking in the Featherstone Street area, and then five minutes later, another was reported at Parkvale Drive and Featherstone Street.
On Friday, police released security images of people they want to speak to in connection to the investigation. The photos show individuals wearing black with their heads and faces covered.
Police continue to investigate both incidents and are asking witnesses to give them a call.
Carjacking on video
Waterloo regional police have also confirmed that a video circulating on social media shows another Kitchener carjacking.
On Monday, multiple suspects stole a vehicle at gunpoint at Elmsdale Drive and Huntsworth Avenue.
The video shows a person wearing a hooded coat climb into the passenger seat of a white car, while several other people stand nearby. The driver then makes several maneuvers in order to reverse direction in the parking lot and drives away.
Police said the vehicle was later found at Marina Avenue and Belmont Avenue.
Reported carjackings in Waterloo Region
Here is a list of all the carjackings or attempted carjackings since December.
Dec. 16, 2023 - Kitchener
An armed carjacking was reported at Chandler Avenue and Mowat Boulevard. Two suspects stole the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint.
Jan. 6 - Waterloo
A 52-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle, at Harvard Place and Bluevale Street North, when a stranger approached. He was reportedly waving what looked like a gun and then stole her vehicle.
Feb. 15 - Cambridge
A 29-year-old man from St. Thomas is charged after stealing a vehicle with a dog in the backseat. A male and female were inside the vehicle when the suspect allegedly came up and threatened them with a gun. The man took off in the vehicle with the dog still inside. The dog was found safe, while the vehicle was later found in a ditch at the side of Ebycrest Road and Victoria Street North. Before it was recovered, police said, the vehicle had been involved in four separate hit and run collisions in Cambridge and Woolwich Township.
Feb. 18 – Kitchener
An unknown person stole a vehicle at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.
Feb. 23 – Kitchener
A damaged Mercedes is found abandoned on Montcalm Drive and Lorraine Avenue. Police said a 21-year-old Toronto man was sitting in the vehicle when two males came up and assaulted him. They took the Mercedes, crashed it and then left it parked on the street.
Feb. 27 – Kitchener
An attempted carjacking happened in the area of Heritage Drive and Lorraine Avenue. Police said the driver was warming up their vehicle when a person, wearing a balaclava, opened the vehicle’s door and tried to pull the driver out. The victim was able to defend themselves and the suspect left.
March 11 - Kitchener
The victim was sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot of their residence, at Elmsdale Drive and Huntsworth Avenue around 10 p.m., when multiple suspects approached. They pointed a gun at the driver, forcing them out. Police said the vehicle was later found at Marina Avenue and Belmont Avenue.
March 13 - Kitchener
Two people attempted to steal a vehicle from Overlea Drive and Ralgreen Crescent. The driver was inside the vehicle, parked in his driveway, when a pair of strangers approached. They pulled out a gun and forced the victim out of his vehicle. The two tried to steal the vehicle but then ran away.
Mar 14 – Kitchener
An attempted carjacking happened in the Featherstone Street area around 5:45 p.m., and then five minutes later, another was reported at Parkvale Drive and Featherstone Street.
